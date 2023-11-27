WATCH LIVE

Man escapes police custody while at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia's Center City

He is described as being in his 50s with brown hair, a thin build and was last seen wearing a hospital gown or hospital shirt

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 11:55AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man Monday morning after he escaped from their custody while at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia's Center City.

Police said he fled in an unknown direction from the hospital on Chestnut Street.

He is described as being in his 50s with brown hair, a thin build and was last seen wearing a hospital gown or hospital shirt.

Police said the escaped prisoner is wanted for multiple warrants out of New York. Officials also said he is unhoused and does not have a current address.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

