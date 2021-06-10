Explosions spark large fire in Eagleville, Pa.; investigation underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10771673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 video: Crews are battling a large fire while responding to an active investigation in Eagleville, Montgomery County.

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews continued to battle a large fire after responding to an active investigation in Eagleville, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.Views from Chopper 6 showed multiple townhouses on fire in the 4000 block of Cardin Place at about 1 p.m.According to authorities, a code enforcement officer responded to the home as part of a follow up inspection on Wednesday afternoon when the homeowner displayed a firearm.The officer was able to call for backup and the homeowner went back inside the home. A short time later, explosions were heard and the house caught fire, police said.Crews were called in to fight the fire, and as of 3 p.m., three buildings were damaged by the flames.The homeowner has not been located, police said. It is not clear if he is inside the home and authorities have not been able to enter the residence due to the ongoing firefight.Authorities said the community is safe and people can return to their homes.Additional information has not been made available.