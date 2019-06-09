FAA: Small plane skids off runway at Trenton-Mercer Airport

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a plane skidded off the runaway on Sunday in New Jersey.According to the FAA, it happened around 3:10 p.m. when a pilot attempted to land at Trenton-Mercer Airport.Officials say there was one pilot aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft.It's unclear if the pilot was injured or what caused the incident.