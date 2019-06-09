EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a plane skidded off the runaway on Sunday in New Jersey.
According to the FAA, it happened around 3:10 p.m. when a pilot attempted to land at Trenton-Mercer Airport.
Officials say there was one pilot aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft.
It's unclear if the pilot was injured or what caused the incident.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
FAA: Small plane skids off runway at Trenton-Mercer Airport
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More