FAA: Small plane skids off runway at Trenton-Mercer Airport

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a plane skidded off the runaway on Sunday in New Jersey.

According to the FAA, it happened around 3:10 p.m. when a pilot attempted to land at Trenton-Mercer Airport.

Officials say there was one pilot aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft.

It's unclear if the pilot was injured or what caused the incident.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsplane accidentfaa
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Philly Pride Parade kicks off in Center City
3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Philly Pride Parade
Massive fire destroys several businesses in Frankford
Wild crash injures 4 in West Philly
Thousands peddled to the Jersey Shore to help fight cancer
Show More
2 hospitalized after crane collapses in Dallas thunderstorms
AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Former Phillies manager Frank Lucchesi dies at 92
2 people with stab wounds found inside burning home
More TOP STORIES News