9 injured, including some children after tree falls at Bucks County swim club

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nine people were injured after a tree came crashing down as a result of a lightning strike at a swim club in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Dolphin Swim Club located on the 200 block of West Bristol Road in Feasterville.

Authorities say a tree crashed onto a tent pavilion injuring two adults and seven children. Lightning struck the tree moments before the incident.

Several victims were taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. Three people were severely injured, six others suffered minor injuries.

