Family, friends remember teen killed in quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged two people, including one juvenile, with murder in connection with a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman who was shot dead on her stoop just feet away from a school.
On Thursday night, the DA's office confirmed to Action News that an adult and a juvenile are both being charged with murder, and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. The suspects have not been identified.
The shooting happened around 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street, across the street from St. Malachy Catholic School in North Philadelphia. The school had just been dismissed at the time of the incident.
The victim, Yaniyah Foster, was shot in the head while on her stoop, authorities said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where she later died.
Her family held a vigil Thursday at their home in her memory.
"Her smile, her smile, Niyah always smiling, always laughing," said a group of her friends,
"My heart goes out to the family they are in prayer, my thoughts and we also need prayer for this community," said resident Joan Hoyle.
"Our friend didn't do nothing to anybody, she's a kind heart, she went to work every day she wanted to start her own clothing line," said Lamisee Harris.
Three other victims were taken to Temple by civilian vehicles.
A 25-year-old man who was also shot in the head is listed in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man shot in the left foot and a 25-year-old man shot in the right arm are in stable condition.
Police also believe one of the men being shot at returned fire and wounded one the two shooters.
"It would appear from video this individual returned fire we won't know that until we get the ballistics back," said Capt. Jason Smith.
Investigators say a car and two stolen guns believed to have belonged to the shooters were found at Temple University Hospital and were collected as evidence.
While no one at the school was hurt, City Council President Darrell Clarke, who responded to the scene, said a school safety plan is set to be announced Thursday.
"We have to make this environment safe for our children," Clarke said. "Whatever we have to use, we're going to use and if it takes a little more money in our budget, then so be it. We got to make these streets safe."
Clarke said the plan will include the use of technology and data focused on identifying "hot spots" of crime.
City council officials also said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will speak to them for the first time about her plans to help combat crime.
It's Outlaw's second week on the job. She spent Wednesday morning meeting hundreds of active and retired employees during a meet and greet.
People living on the front lines of violence are upset and urging a team effort in their communities.
"It's sad. It's real sad. Until we as a people, a race change within, this stuff is going to keep on happening," said a man who lives near the location of the quadruple shooting.
Authorities say they recovered 22 shell casings at the scene.
