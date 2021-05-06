family

Emotional video shows family being reunited in Philly after border separation in 2017

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family reunited in Philly after being separated at border in 2017

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An emotional video captured the moment a mother from Honduras was reunited with her children in Philadelphia after being separated at the border in 2017.

That woman, Mabel Gonzalez, last saw her children when they were separated at the southern border.

On Tuesday night, the mother was reunited with her sons, Mino and Erick, at a family gathering in Philadelphia.

The family fled Honduras in the fall of 2017 and scattered across the continent. Her oldest son Alex and her husband had crossed into the U.S.

She and her two younger sons attempted to do the same when they were stopped in New Mexico. Gonzalez was held in a detention facility in El Paso.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia entrepreneur helping current-day immigrants live American dream
EMBED More News Videos

We are Philly Proud of a one-time immigrant to this country who is using his ingenuity and conviction to help current-day immigrants in Philadelphia make it.



The family is among the first to be reunited by organizations working with the Biden administration's Family Reunification Taskforce. The family is one of the thousands of families that were separated under former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy that was aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

Immigration and family attorney Karenina Wolff helped Alex, who was already in Philadelphia, become his brothers' legal guardian.

"Alex was only 19 and working when he stepped up to support (his brothers)," said Karenina Wolff. "For me, to see their mom and the boys and be reunited with their mom is really moving," she said while getting emotional.

Alex tells Action News he "feels a little bit freer."

"Before I had a lot of headaches, a lot of stress, everything was on me. And now I feel a little bit lighter knowing that I'm not alone in this anymore," he added.

EMBED More News Videos

These families are among the first to be reunited by organizations working with the Biden administration's Family Reunification Taskforce.



Alex says the first thing his mother did when they reunited was wrap her arms around him and say how proud of him she was for taking care of his younger brothers in her absence.

-- ABC News contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiacaught on videofamilyinstagram storiescommunityborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAMILY
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Family of 8 makes mariachi great!
Child COVID infection, hospitalization rates fall 1st time in weeks
Vigil held for security guard gunned down while on duty
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News