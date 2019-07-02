South Carolina grandparents celebrate 60th wedding anniversary with special photo shoot

ALLENTOWN, N.J. -- A South Carolina couple celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary in style.George Brown, 82 and his wife, Ginger, 78 of Spartanburg traveled to New Jersey in June to visit with family.Their granddaughter, Abigail Lydick, happens to be a wedding photographer so she surprised them with a special photoshoot in honor of their marriage."Grandmom was more nervous than anyone," Lydick said. "She had never gotten any kind of professional hair and makeup done let alone fancy pictures, so we had to reassure her that she was going to rock this thing."George Brown said he was blown away by the sight of his bride."There was one picture where they caught me holding my heart. It was the first time I saw her in the dress. I think I said, 'Be still my heart,'" he recalled. "She looked beautiful in it for sure."During the shoot the couple shared their tips to a long-loving relationship."Learn how to forgive everything," Virginia said.George's favorite tip is maintaining a good sense of humor."If I can only remember, our marriage will go another 10 years," he joked.Together, George and Virginia have four children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.