Parents signing 'Baby-nups' to manage newborn duties

Having a new baby in the house requires organization and all hands on deck. Now, some new parents are drawing up so-called "baby-nups" to help them come to an agreement on who is going to handle what.

The idea is sort of like a pre-nup before couples get married. You and the other parent agree ahead of time on the expectations, anything from disciplinary techniques, schooling, how many children you'll have, custody arrangements if things go south.

Some say these are for parents who were never a couple or in a romantic relationship, but others think it is useful for any couple to work things out before baby arrives.

Seems you could argue that parenting is not this black and white and you have to figure it out and work it out as you go.
