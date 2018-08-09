U.S. & WORLD

Toddler rolls on back to prevent drowning in Florida family pool

Toddler rolls on back to prevent drowning in Florida family pool. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 9, 2018.

This rescue in Florida is likely to grab the attention of every mom and dad out there.

An 18-month-old girl fell into the family pool in Cape Coral.

The toddler's mother found her floating face up, pulled her out of the water, and started CPR.

The little girl is okay.

The toddler's parents say they had just started teaching her to float on her back in the water.

The technique is something swim instructors believe can prevent drownings.

"That roll back to float is key, the key part of survival," says infant swimming coach, Judy Fernandez.

People who own pools should insist any inexperienced swimmer should wear flotation devices, even while not in the pool, and secure any entrance or exit.

