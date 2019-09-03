Weather came through at the Jersey shore this holiday weekend

Mother Nature really came through for shore goers and business owners at the Jersey shore this summer.This Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end to summer, many are reflecting on the Summer of 2019.With beautiful beach days nearly every weekend the crowds were steady.At Jagielky's Homemade Candies in Margate, longtime employee Rosemarie Morehouse took a moment to thank loyal customers, "This has been one of the best summers we want to thank all of our customers we want to thank the weather."The shore mainstay is open year-round but summer sales are a bulk of their business.However, in Atlantic City business owners on the boardwalk are upset their summer season is cut short this year.Normally Atlantic City's season extends through mid-September due to Miss America, but this year the Miss America Organization announced in July they were moving the pageant to Connecticut in December."It's hurting everybody, not only the pizza business or restaurant business, also the t-shirt business," said Asad Chaudry, he owns Molto Pizza on the boardwalk.On Monday, many soaked up the sun and stayed late on the beach before the dreaded trek back in holiday traffic. Dawayne Simmons of Darby had a game plan with his family before hitting the road."Yeah see the tent I'm going to go to sleep let them enjoy themselves then I'll drive back home,' said Simmons.