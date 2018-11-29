6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Nov. 30- Dec. 2

The Holiday season comes alive this weekend with the QVC Christmas Parade, Winterfest and Hannukah celebrations.

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

THE 39TH ANNUAL QVC PARADE
The holiday season comes alive in Chester County. Friday is the 39th annual QVC West Chester Christmas Parade. It features performances, marching bands, floats, and antique vehicles. 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will join parade-goers along the route. The parade begins at New and Market Street at 7:15 p.m. Parade route and info

WINTERFEST CHERRY HILL OPEN FOR SKATING
The WinterFest Ice Skating Rink opens at Cooper River Park on Friday. The rink is at North Park Drive and Cuthbert Avenue in Cherry Hill. Trees will sparkle with twinkling lights and guests can buy soft pretzels, hot chocolate and other tasty treats. The winter wonderland will be open through February 18th. Schedule and times

WINTERFEST IN NEWARK
The city of Newark, Delaware welcomes the holiday season with a Winterfest Friday night. You can check out the holiday tree lighting, ice carving demonstrations, live musical performances and a visit from Santa. Winterfest is Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. at Main and Academy Streets. WinterFest info

FIFTH ANNUAL CRICKET CRINGLE IN ARDMORE
Downtown Ardmore welcomes you to meet, shop, eat and mingle at this year's 5th Annual Cricket Cringle. Get holiday shopping done at the open-air marketplace, check out food trucks and enjoy the festive experience. The pop-up festival runs Friday from 5 - 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Event info

CELEBRATING HANUKKAH IN OLD CITY
The Old City Jewish Arts Center celebrates Hanukkah, the 8-day festival of lights. A menorah lighting will be held at the Betsy Ross House courtyard on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. Upcoming events

SIXERS LOOK TO STAY HOT AT HOME
The Sixers will look to keep the wins at homecoming with two games this weekend. They host the Washington Wizards Friday at 7 p.m. and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6 p.m. Sixers tickets

MATILDA THE MUSICAL AT WALNUT STREET THEATRE
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is delighting audiences at the Walnut Street Theatre. The award-winning show tells the story of a young girl who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to and change your destiny. Performances run through January 6th. Matilda tickets
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
