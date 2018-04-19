6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, April 20-22

PHILLY SCIENCE FEST
The Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off Friday. The nine-day celebration, established by The Franklin Institute, aims to educate, inspire, and engage the region with science and technology. More than 80 events, including demonstrations and parties, are planned throughout the area. Festival highlights and info

DRIVE-IN THEATRE MOVIES
Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre is open for the 2018 season. The Lehigh Valley theater offers a double feature on weekend nights in spring. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. Movie showtimes

BRICK FEST LIVE
Lego-lovers of all ages are heading to Brick Fest Live at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. The event is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate, and entertain. Brick Fest Live runs Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets here

PHILLIES TAKE ON PITTSBURGH
The Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series. Sunday is one of the ballpark's Scout Days, which celebrates local Boy and Girl Scout troops. Fans 14 and under will receive a Tastykake Odubel Herrera Emoji Cap. Buy Phillies tickets

IBG IS OPEN FOR BEER LOVERS
Independence Beer Garden will give us a taste of spring and summer. The beer garden, which overlooks the Liberty Bell and Independence National Historic Park, will be open Friday through Sunday. It opens for the season next weekend. Beer garden menu and drinks


