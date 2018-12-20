6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do for Christmas Weekend in Philadelphia

Hang with Santa at Franklin Square or check out the Grinch on stage for the holidays.

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour
Rock into the holiday spirit with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The band will be playing its Christmas hits at two performances on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets

The Grinch at the Kimmel
Now playing at the Merriam Theater - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas." Performances run through December 29th. Tickets

Old City's historic Franklin Square is all decked out for the holidays with a free light show and lots of festive family fun.

Franklin Square Holiday Festival Presented by Chase
There are lots of festivities this weekend at the Franklin Square Holiday Festival presented by CHASE.

On Friday at 4 p.m., there will be a party with the princesses. Tickets are $20.

Then it's Frozen night with Elsa and Anna celebrating the first day of winter. The free event features activities and a sing-along.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., you can get Milk and Cookies with Santa. Tickets for that are $20.

After that, families are invited to a free Jingle and Mingle with Santa. Franklin Square events

Jingle, Mingle and Kringle
Get your holiday shopping done in Atlantic County. Downtown Hammonton hosts its Jingle, Mingle & Kringle Thursday through Saturday. Tickets

Flyers Holiday Light Spectacle
The Flyers will hold their Holiday Light Spectacular Saturday. They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets

Sixers host NBA's top team
The Sixers then take over the Wells Fargo Center. They host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sixers tickets
The math isn't as complicated as you might think.

St. Nick leads Eagles vs. Texans
The Eagles are making a push for the playoffs. Quarterback Nick Foles will lead the Birds as they take on the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon. Eagles tickets
----------
