Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour

The Grinch at the Kimmel

Franklin Square Holiday Festival Presented by Chase

Jingle, Mingle and Kringle

Flyers Holiday Light Spectacle

Sixers host NBA's top team

St. Nick leads Eagles vs. Texans

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Rock into the holiday spirit with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The band will be playing its Christmas hits at two performances on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets Now playing at the Merriam Theater - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas." Performances run through December 29th. Tickets There are lots of festivities this weekend at the Franklin Square Holiday Festival presented by CHASE.On Friday at 4 p.m., there will be a. Tickets are $20.Then it'scelebrating the first day of winter. The free event features activities and a sing-along.On Saturday at 4 p.m., you can get. Tickets for that are $20.After that, families are invited to a freeGet your holiday shopping done in Atlantic County. Downtown Hammonton hosts its Jingle, Mingle & Kringle Thursday through Saturday. Tickets The Flyers will hold their Holiday Light Spectacular Saturday. They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets The Sixers then take over the Wells Fargo Center. They host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sixers tickets The Eagles are making a push for the playoffs. Quarterback Nick Foles will lead the Birds as they take on the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon. Eagles tickets