Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour
Rock into the holiday spirit with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The band will be playing its Christmas hits at two performances on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets
The Grinch at the Kimmel
Now playing at the Merriam Theater - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas." Performances run through December 29th. Tickets
Franklin Square Holiday Festival Presented by Chase
There are lots of festivities this weekend at the Franklin Square Holiday Festival presented by CHASE.
On Friday at 4 p.m., there will be a party with the princesses. Tickets are $20.
Then it's Frozen night with Elsa and Anna celebrating the first day of winter. The free event features activities and a sing-along.
On Saturday at 4 p.m., you can get Milk and Cookies with Santa. Tickets for that are $20.
After that, families are invited to a free Jingle and Mingle with Santa. Franklin Square events
Jingle, Mingle and Kringle
Get your holiday shopping done in Atlantic County. Downtown Hammonton hosts its Jingle, Mingle & Kringle Thursday through Saturday. Tickets
Flyers Holiday Light Spectacle
The Flyers will hold their Holiday Light Spectacular Saturday. They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets
Sixers host NBA's top team
The Sixers then take over the Wells Fargo Center. They host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sixers tickets
St. Nick leads Eagles vs. Texans
The Eagles are making a push for the playoffs. Quarterback Nick Foles will lead the Birds as they take on the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon. Eagles tickets
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.