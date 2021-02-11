Morning Moms: West Chester mother keeps busy with law firm, 3 kids

Action News Morning Moms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," we're highlighting a true mom boss form Chester County.

Julie Potts of West Chester is not only a mom to three children, but also runs a local law firm.

During the pandemic, Potts has been bringing her kids to work her.

Sometimes that even means bringing her gaggle with her to the courthouse.

At work, her twin 11-year-old girls are set up in the conference room for virtual learning, while Potts shares an office with her 8-year-old son.

Though, he sometimes skips the table and uses the floor.

Potts says the kids have learned a valuable and unexpected lesson outside of the classroom.

"I learned a lot about what my mom does and I also learned that I don't want to do it," one daughter said.

"The stress is terrible," the other daughter said.

"The stress is terrible? So we may not have two future lawyers on our hands here," Potts said. "My kids have been real troopers, I'll give them that. I've been impressed with how the kids have handled it because it is hard. I'm not sure I could've learned that way."

Potts' employees are also calling her a rock star, praising her flexibility during the pandemic.

