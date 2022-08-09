South Jersey students planting the seeds to success at farm stand this summer

Roadside stands are a sight familiar to many motorists in New Jersey all summer long. But one in Glassboro packs an educational punch.

The student-run farmstand in front of Glassboro High School teaches students the basics of business and supply and demand.

"This prepares the students from the workplace with customer service skills. They're doing all the math in their head with no calculators. They have to display and source the produce themselves," said teacher Barb Jones.

Mark Silverstein, the superintendent of Glassboro Public Schools, says "It's a really innovative program to get kids experience before they enter the workforce."

He says even supply chain issues that are affecting the nation's food are teaching moments for these students.

"The first week they had a problem getting products. So what's happening in a macro sense in the country is happening locally and they had to adjust what they're selling. That's experience," said Silverstein.

Weekly customer Charles Devuono from Glassboro says, "I think they're learning how to interact with people and how to use real cash money without a calculator. I think it's great for them to deal with. I try to support them when I can."

The stand runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through August 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's located at the front of Glassboro High School on Bowe Blvd.