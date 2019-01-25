Designers make a 'statement' at Paris Fashion Week runway show

A pair of designers are making a big statement with their latest designs --- and we mean that literally.Viktor and Rolf let their latest couture collection do the talking for them at Paris Fashion Week.The Spring 2019 runway was filled with giant gowns, covered in actual fashion statements.Most of the messages seemed geared towards introverts, including, "Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come" and "Leave me alone."There was also a tulle triangle of a dress that simply read, "NO."And finally, the crowd-pleasing, adorably anti-social statement, "I'm not shy, I just don't like you."No word on when the cynical collection will hit stores or how much it will cost to let your clothes say what you're really thinking.------