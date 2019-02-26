Style & Fashion

'Pizza Pocket' hoodie keeps pizza warm in a pocket on your chest

EMBED <>More Videos

For all of our pizza lovers out there, we have for you the ultimate accessory.

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- For all of our pizza lovers out there, we have for you the ultimate accessory.

Call it cheesy, call it saucy. But it's officially called "The Pizza Pocket".

This is the brainchild of Mike Hourani, a Medford, New Jersey native who says it will keep your pizza warm for hours in this food grade, washable zipper pouch.

They made a prototype and people loved it.

A few years later - boom! It's been a big hit on Kickstarter, which is the only place you can get it.

Yes, you can use it for more than just pizza. And you can wash the removable pouch separately from the hoodie.

The pouch can also be used separately as lunch box.

They start shipping in June if the goal is met.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionmedfordbuzzworthynew jersey newsbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Person found shot in car parked in Willingboro neighborhood
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Show More
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults
N.J. town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
Two injured in Juniata Park house fire
More TOP STORIES News