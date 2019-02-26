MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- For all of our pizza lovers out there, we have for you the ultimate accessory.
Call it cheesy, call it saucy. But it's officially called "The Pizza Pocket".
This is the brainchild of Mike Hourani, a Medford, New Jersey native who says it will keep your pizza warm for hours in this food grade, washable zipper pouch.
They made a prototype and people loved it.
A few years later - boom! It's been a big hit on Kickstarter, which is the only place you can get it.
Yes, you can use it for more than just pizza. And you can wash the removable pouch separately from the hoodie.
The pouch can also be used separately as lunch box.
They start shipping in June if the goal is met.
'Pizza Pocket' hoodie keeps pizza warm in a pocket on your chest
TOP STORIES
Show More