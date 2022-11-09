Fat Lady Brewing brings beer, the circus to Manayunk

Fat Lady Brewing in Manayunk has a carnival setting with a big top-inspired tent area and beers named in honor of the circus theme.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You cannot miss the entrance along Manayunk's Main Street.

The circus atmosphere spills onto the streets but the real fun happens when you enter Fat Lady Brewing.

Inside, Jane Lipton has created a carnival setting with a big top inspired tent area and beers named in honor of the circus theme.

The brewery is branded after a character Jane created named Janie Jones, who joined the circus in 1902.

The fictional character is found all around the brewery and stories of her fictional life are scribed on the back of the beer cans.

From there Jane created beers like Shot Out Of A Cannon, Top Hat and Ring Master.

The goal was to create a community brewery where, just like the circus, everyone is welcome.

Fat Lady Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

4323 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127