Construction worker killed at work site near Lansdale Exit of the Northeast Extension

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fatal construction accident along the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.The incident happened around 10:30 a.m on a construction site on the Northeast Extension near the Lansdale Exit.Details are still developing at this time, however, it is confirmed a construction worker received a "construction related injury" that resulted in death.Officials said the injury occurred within the work zone, meaning the worker was not struck by a passing car.PSP Troop K Skippack's Criminal Investigative Unit is handling the investigation.Police said traffic is currently not affected by the accident.