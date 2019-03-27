Crime & Safety

Father charged with vehicular homicide after son killed in Willingboro crash

Father charged with vehicular homicide after son killed in crash. Watch this 6abc.com update from March 27, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey father has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that left his 4-year-old son dead and the child's twin brother injured.

27-year-old Ossie Thomas of Mount Laurel was charged following the January 8 crash in Willingboro.

Thomas is also accused of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators say Thomas was speeding on Rancocas Road and lost control while attempting to turn onto Primrose Lane.

The car crashed into a wooded area.

One of the twins was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The other twin was hospitalized and treated for a traumatic brain injury. The child has since been released.
