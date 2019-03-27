Father charged with vehicular homicide after son killed in Willingboro crash

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey father has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that left his 4-year-old son dead and the child's twin brother injured.27-year-old Ossie Thomas of Mount Laurel was charged following the January 8 crash in Willingboro.Thomas is also accused of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.Investigators say Thomas was speeding on Rancocas Road and lost control while attempting to turn onto Primrose Lane.The car crashed into a wooded area.One of the twins was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.The other twin was hospitalized and treated for a traumatic brain injury. The child has since been released.