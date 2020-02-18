Family & Parenting

'Bring Your Dad to Dance Day' in Huntingdon Valley creates big smiles

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dads and father figures showed off their skills at Jasmin Yahné School of Dance in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County this past weekend.

The school on Philmont Avenue hosted a "Bring Your Dad to Dance Day" on Saturday.

The dads and young girls worked on their dancing and tumbling skills.

"(It) was nothing short of amazing, and left all of our hearts completely full," the school posted on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our fathers and father-figures for stepping up and even out of their comfort zones to put the biggest smiles on our baby girls' faces, with their presence and participation the entire morning, while bonding with their daughters/nieces/sisters at their dance home!"

Organizers hope the fun event will encourage parental engagement and send a positive message to local communities.

"This was by far the best Valentine's Day gift our young queens could ask for," the school said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghuntingdon valleydance
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News