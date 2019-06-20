Mount Laurel father pleaded guilty to being impaired during crash that killed son

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mount Laurel father pleaded guilty on Wednesday to causing the crash that killed his 4-year-old son.Ossie Thomas, 27, admitted driving with alcohol and marijuana in his system when he ran off the road at Rancocas Road and Primrose Lane in Willingboro on January 8.Their vehicle ended up in the trees.One of Thomas' twin sons was killed, the other injured.Prosecutors are recommending an 8-year sentence for the plea deal.