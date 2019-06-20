Mount Laurel father pleaded guilty to being impaired during crash that killed son

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mount Laurel father pleaded guilty on Wednesday to causing the crash that killed his 4-year-old son.

Ossie Thomas, 27, admitted driving with alcohol and marijuana in his system when he ran off the road at Rancocas Road and Primrose Lane in Willingboro on January 8.

Their vehicle ended up in the trees.

One of Thomas' twin sons was killed, the other injured.

Prosecutors are recommending an 8-year sentence for the plea deal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newscrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Sources: Additional arrests made after cocaine bust at Philly port
Sonic devices installed at 30 city parks to prevent loitering
New simulator aims to teach teens about driving dangers
Authorities: David Ortiz not intended target of shooting
Show More
Over 17 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
New Jersey sues dealer over sales of firearm magazines
Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder
Shark sightings along East Coast have experts, beachgoers talking
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
More TOP STORIES News