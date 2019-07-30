California father, son charged with sexual abuse of multiple foster children for years

By Vienna J. Montague
ANTIOCH, California -- Police in Antioch, California have arrested a father and son on charges of sexually abusing multiple children under their care for six years.

Simon Mendoza Chavez, 64, and his son Simon Magana Chavez, 31, provided foster care for children between 2011 and 2017.

Police say several children under the family's care at the time were sexually victimized, although more details have not been released.

Both men are charged with the sexual abuse of multiple children, unlawfully having sex with a minor, and lewd acts with a child.

Police began their investigation into the allegations in June.

The case is ongoing.
