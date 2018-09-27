The FBI has issued a warning concerning hackers rerouting paychecks.
Officials say hackers are posing as human resource employees and sending out links asking workers to update their credentials for direct deposit.
Once the hackers gain access, they redirect the deposits to an account they control.
The FBI warns to make sure to verify any e-mails claiming to be from the HR department.
Other recommendations:
- Alert and educate your workforce about this scheme, including preventative strategies and appropriate reactive measures should a breach occur.
- Instruct employees to hover their cursor over hyperlinks included in emails they receive to view the actual URL. Ensure the URL is actually related to or associated with the company it purports to be from.
- Instruct employees to refrain from supplying log-in credentials or personally identifying information in response to any email.
- Direct employees to forward suspicious requests for personal information to the information technology or human resources department.
- Ensure that log-in credentials used for payroll purposes differ from those used for other purposes, such as employee surveys.
- Apply heightened scrutiny to bank information initiated by employees seeking to update or change direct deposit credentials.
- Monitor employee logins that occur outside normal business hours.
- Restrict access to the Internet on systems handling sensitive information or implement two-factor authentication for access to sensitive systems and information.
- Only allow required processes to run on systems handling sensitive information.
More Details: https://www.ic3.gov/media/2018/180918.aspx
