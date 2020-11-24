FBI probing computer system hack in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Action News has learned that the FBI has now joined a criminal investigation into who hacked the Delaware County, Pennsylvania government computer system.

Officials won't say what's been affected, other than the breach does not involve emergency services and Bureau of Elections computer networks.


On Monday, Delaware County officials released a statement on the breach saying, "The County of Delaware recently discovered a disruption to portions of our computer network. We commenced an immediate investigation that included taking certain systems offline and working with computer forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the event. We are working diligently to restore the functionality of our systems."
