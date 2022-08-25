Construction equipment vandalized in part of FDR Park being prepped for FIFA World Cup

Authorities say wires were also cut and sugar was put in the diesel tanks.

It was an act of vandalism and destruction in South Philadelphia's FDR Park, where a revitalization project is underway.

Heavy construction equipment was destroyed in an area that's being revamped for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Police say this happened near the golf course.

A total of six pieces of equipment were ruined sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Crews say wires were also cut and sugar was put in the diesel tanks.

New equipment is now on site so construction crews can resume operations.