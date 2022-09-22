3 money moves to make following fed interest rate hike

The problem is it takes time to right the economy. So, here are three money moves you need to make right now.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interest rates on everything from your credit cards to car loans are going up again after the Federal Reserve just approved another super-sized rate hike on Wednesday.

The Fed has indicated this isn't the end. It will continue to raise rates, making debt more expensive, to slow down spending in the hopes of reducing soaring prices.

The problem is it takes time to right the economy. So, with all that in mind, we've got three money moves you need to make right now.

"They indicated that this is not the end and that we will continue to see more Fed rate hikes. And that is what people are concerned about," said Bobbi Rebell, a personal finance expert at Talley said. "This is a painful pill for consumers to swallow right now, but the feds are looking at this as a long-term cure for the economy."

Rates for mortgages have already been at the highest level since 2008. Auto loans are higher than they've been since 2012 and credit card rates haven't been this high since the mid-90s.

"That cumulative total of three percentage points means that your credit card rate is now going to be three percentage points higher than it was at the beginning of the year," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

"We've seen mortgage rates more than double, they started the year and 3%. They're now over 6%."

While prices at grocery stores and elsewhere remain sky-high there are some indications raising rates is working. The housing market has weakened and construction of new homes has slowed.

In the meantime, there are three things consumers can do now. Pay down debt and in particular, that high-cost credit card debt. Second, boost your emergency savings, nothing will help you weather economic uncertainty better than having money tucked away. And finally, Bankrate said to keep making those retirement contributions. You'll look back years from now and be grateful that you did.

"But it's going to continue to be a bumpy road in the markets," said McBride.

Savers are benefiting but only if you look in the right places. Bankrate said you can get a higher return at smaller community banks, credit unions and online banks, which are offering returns as high as 3% on their online savings accounts.