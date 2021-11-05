Philadelphia fashion, food, fun are on the menu on Nov. 7 FYI Philly

Northern Liberties is home to a new Instagram-chic Italian spot that is so cool, it's in its name.
Figo, or cool in Italian, is an elevated full-service restaurant and bar.
The 10,000-square-foot space is one of the largest in the area and is home to two eateries, Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria.
The pizzeria serves up specialty pies and hoagies with its own entrance for takeout and delivery.
Figo Ristorante's cuisine is traditional Italian with a modern twist, from the classic Bucatini and Meatballs in their homemade marinara and meatballs to the Spicy Rigatoni, served in a blush pepper cream sauce.
The eatery also aims to make an experience for their guests, from the Porterhouse for two, featuring a 3-pound porterhouse, to the Figo Soda Tray, served with four shots of your choice, house syrups and a bottle of San Pellegrino.
For dessert, their Espresso Martini Flight is a big hit. The flight comes with three martinis, two shaken and one frozen. The dining room and pizzeria are now open every day.
Figo | Instagram | Facebook
1033 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-245-9625
Pretty Girls Cook is all about looking good but tasting better
Teacher turned caterer Dominique Shields just celebrated the five-year anniversary of her Northern Liberties restaurant, Pretty Girls Cook.
The restaurant serves up eclectic food and recipes that Shields has learned throughout her career.
From the restaurant's biggest hit, the Ladies Love Salmon, a grilled salmon fillet with their homemade confetti rice, to the Make 'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts, with bacon, candy pecans and goat cheese.
Pretty Girls Cook also offers Sunday brunch with their Wake and Bake deep fried French toast breakfast sandwich and homemade juices for you to enjoy at their BYOB.
The décor is dedicated to the powerful women on the walls and the color pink.
Shields says she wanted to create the vibe in her restaurant to be inclusive and about women lifting each other up.
Pretty Girls Cook | Instagram | Facebook
1016 North Marshall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-278-2260
Caphe Roastersin Kensington is Philadelphia's first Vietnamese
"Caphe Roasters is the first and only Vietnamese coffee shop in Philadelphia," says co-Founder Thu Pham.
They're also a café, serving up modern Vietnamese dishes.
Caphe means coffee in Vietnamese. Their signature drink is the Ca Phe Sua Da made with their Vietnamese espresso blend and slowly dripped over sweetened condensed milk. They use a Vietnamese filter called a Phin in the interactive brewing process. Thu says it makes for a strong, robust cup of coffee. The Avocado Coffee is part of the rotating menu and is like an avocado smoothie.
Chef Jacob Trinh is a first-generation Vietnamese American and draws from family recipes to create the menu.
He takes the Vietnamese style hoagies of his childhood up a level.
There's the OG Bahn Mi made with house-cured Vietnamese ham and chicken liver pate. There's Fried Chicken Bahn Mi with a Gochujang glaze, minus the pate. And eight spice wings called Tam Gia Vi Wings, made with citrus, seaweed, sesame seeds and other spices.
Caphe Roasters also offers desserts, including ice cream available year-round. It's made with sweetened condensed milk, an important part of the culture. You can even make a latte float.
Revitalizing the Kensington neighborhood is a mission of Caphe. They donate a portion of their proceeds to a non-profit education group called 12 Plus, while growing the Vietnamese coffee movement.
Caphe Roasters | Instagram | Facebook
3400 J Street, G1, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19134
Meet the Philly Cookie Company: new maker of savory shortbreads
You may have spotted a new kind of cookie in your favorite local coffee shop.
It is the pandemic project of Loc Pham, a baker turned entrepreneur during the COVID-19 lockdown.
When the world went on lockdown, he had nothing but time on his hands. So he created a collection of shortbread cookies and granola bars. He now has 11 flavors, including ones that are vegan and gluten-free.
He officially launched his Philly Cookie Company on Feb. 1.
Born in Vietnam and raised in South Jersey, Pham started baking as a little boy.
By the age of 16, he was working in pastry shops and graduated from Drexel University with plans to get a job in the food manufacturing industry. But, he says, "I hated it."
His passion is baking things by hand. So he went to work for a bakery where he continues to work full time from 4 a.m. to noon. Then, when his shift is over, he works another eight hours for himself.
His recipe is based on a traditional Scottish shortbread but he adds brown sugar and sea salt to create more of a savory flavor that is the perfect companion to your coffee.
Philly Cookie Company | Instagram
315 Elm Ave, Woodlynne, NJ 08107
609-332-6628
Pie Bird Farm uses historic Bucks County property to produce pies
Jennifer Brodsky and Eric Theesfeld are adjusting to life on the farm.
The couple have moved onto the historic Haney Farm in Bucks County and converted the property into Pie Bird Farm.
Jennifer is an avid farmer. Born in Philadelphia, she spent a year in Ireland working on a farm and has spent the last two decades dedicated to farming. Along with her husband they are hoping to turn the property, which had been abandoned for five years, into a productive farm including fruit and grain crops.
In the meantime, they have converted the farmhouse into a bakehouse. They are handcrafting pies using local and organic ingredients. The apple pie weighs in at four pounds.
You can see hunks of organic butter in the crust. And the pumpkin pie is a special blend of heritage squash and ginger beer. The Thanksgiving pie is a savory dish that takes all your holiday favorites and puts them in a pie topped with a mashed potato crust.
You can find the pies online or at the Doylestown Farmer's Market.
Pie Bird Farm | Facebook | Instagram
641 Cafferty Road, Ottsville, PA 18942
Former Marine opens Semper Pie to give back to military
Kevin Murphy never imagined he would be making cheesecakes for a living. But Semper Pie is an American dream come true for him and his wife Crystal.
The former Marine was medically discharged in 2012 after serving four years with two tours in Afghanistan. He worked some odd jobs as he transitioned from military life. For Thanksgiving in 2020, his wife Crystal made a cheesecake to celebrate the holiday with family. The couple decided to turn that apple pie cheesecake into a business.
Kevin and Crystal started making cheesecakes out of their house and selling them online during the pandemic. They got shut down, so they found commercial kitchens that could work as ghost kitchens. Eventually, they found a storefront of their own in Boyertown, where they are now working together to build a menu of cheesecakes at Semper Pie.
The apple pie is the original and still on the menu.
They rotate flavors each week. There is always a keto and gluten-free option on the menu. The pies are four inches with nine-inch options available for pre-order.
They have brownie bottom, monster cookie, strawberry and chocolate banana.
Every pie they sell comes with a 22-cent donation to a local military cause.
Semper Pie | Facebook | Instagram
14 South Reading Avenue Floor 1, Boyertown, PA 19512
Home chef brings Middle Eastern street food to South Jersey
During the pandemic, home chef Mia Eylon began posting weekly prepped meals for porch pick up on social media. Her business was a huge success. Mia was encouraged to follow her dream and open Mia's Meals Falafel Bar in Haddonfield, NJ in June 2021.
Falafel is a fried, Middle Eastern fast food.
"The falafel ball is crunchy on the inside and definitely moist on the inside. It's delicious," says Mia Eylon, owner of Mia Meals Falafel Bar.
She offers the traditional falafel entrée as pita, bowl or salad. Each features hummus, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles, and tahini.
"What makes me happier? Seeing people enjoy what they eat, that really like makes my heart really full and the more they eat the happier I am," adds Mia.
Also on the menu are customer favorites, shawarma fries and a refreshing tahini shake.
Penn Museum dresses up for a look at fashion through the centuries
What could an anthropological museum have to say about fashion?
As TaRhonda Thomas found out, quite a lot - over two thousand years worth.
The current exhibit at The Penn Museum in University City shows fashion through the ages in The Stories We Wear.
On display are outfits and objects covering five themes, looking at outfits worn for everything from performance to sports. Ticketing is included in the price of admission to the museum, and the exhibit will be on display through June 12, 2022.
'The Stories We Wear' | The Penn Museum | Facebook | Instagram
The Penn Museum
3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-898-4000
hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00am-5:00pm