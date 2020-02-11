N.J. woman accused of stealing $561K from church to pay for car loans, wedding

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Burlington County Prosecutor's office says a woman embezzled more than half a million dollars from a church in Florence Township, New Jersey.

Taisha Smith-Dejoseph is charged with computer criminal activity and tax fraud.

Officials say Smith-DeJoseph oversaw finances at Saint Paul's Baptist Church. They say she took more than $561,000 over a five year period ending in March 2019.

The investigation also revealed that Smith-DeJoseph used the money to pay her car loans, rent, credit card expenses, satellite television and cell phone bills, to make hundreds of online purchases, and even to pay for her wedding at a Burlington County venue.

Smith-DeJoseph then allegedly attempted to hide the embezzlement scheme and failed to file income tax returns for 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countytheftchurch
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man killed father, brother because they were 'possessed'
New Hampshire primary: Dems look for results to clarify muddled race
Police investigate sexual assault at West Chester University
Sharrie Williams travels to Cleveland to visit Philly's new archbishop
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Young actor plays starring role in new Disney+ comedy
Woman viciously attacked by trio of purse snatchers in South Philly
Show More
Police confiscate dirtbikes, ATVs after disturbance in Pinelands
Man opens fire on Philly officers during robbery investigation
Trump pays tribute to 2 fallen soldiers in Delaware
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Meek Mill to headline 2020 Roots Picnic
More TOP STORIES News