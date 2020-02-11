N.J. woman accused of stealing $561K from church to pay for car loans, wedding

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Burlington County Prosecutor's office says a woman embezzled more than half a million dollars from a church in Florence Township, New Jersey.Taisha Smith-Dejoseph is charged with computer criminal activity and tax fraud.Officials say Smith-DeJoseph oversaw finances at Saint Paul's Baptist Church. They say she took more than $561,000 over a five year period ending in March 2019.The investigation also revealed that Smith-DeJoseph used the money to pay her car loans, rent, credit card expenses, satellite television and cell phone bills, to make hundreds of online purchases, and even to pay for her wedding at a Burlington County venue.Smith-DeJoseph then allegedly attempted to hide the embezzlement scheme and failed to file income tax returns for 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.