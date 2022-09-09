'Finish Liza's Run': Philadelphia runners honor murdered Tennessee mother Eliza Fletcher

Many wanted to underscore that runners should not have to fear for their safety.

Memphis, Tennessee marathon runner Eliza Fletcher was abducted during her 4:30 a.m. jog, a 10 mile route from her home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One week after a Tennessee mother was abducted during her morning jog and murdered, runners across the country met to run in solidarity, including in Philadelphia.

"She's a teacher. She was a mother, and she was doing a thing we all love doing," said Scott Heigl-Yates of Fairmount.

They gathered early Friday morning, around the same time that 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher disappeared a week prior, intending to "Finish Liza's Run" which she was not able to do.

"I've gotten into morning running, which is definitely frightening with what just happened to Eliza," said MaryCate Coyle of Fairmount.

"I think people are getting together across the country to celebrate Liza's life, specifically because there is a solitary amongst runners," said Ken Flagg of Fairmount.

In Philadelphia, Fairmount Running Club President and Founder Bennett Brookstein called runners to meet at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Brookstein was assaulted and stabbed last Christmas Day while running on MLK Drive. When Brookstein saw that this run was going on in Tennessee, he knew he had to organize something here.

'My friends supported me, and people were posting on Instagram 'Run for Bennett', and now I'm doing it for Eliza. As soon as I saw they were running in Tennessee, I had to do it for them as well," Brookstein said.

Runners from various clubs took part.

"Just knowing there are people out there doing the same thing, for the same reason. Supporting the same cause. Again- unfortunate circumstances, but we stand in solidarity," said Omar Nelson of Wynnefield Track Club.

And many wanted to underscore that runners should not have to fear for their safety.

"Just the simple act of going out to do something for yourself- and someone just takes it away. We should feel the freedom in this country to go out and do it," said marathon runner Jamie Pschorr, who is also a producer at 6abc.

"I'm not a morning person so this was a lot to get up, but it was important to me to do this, and I'm really looking forward to running with a group and just remember Eliza even though we didn't even know her," said Nicole Bieri of Fairmount.