Fire at Bethlehem church ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered

By
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire that ripped through a church in Bethlehem has been ruled an arson.

The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday at the Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem church on Pembroke Road.

Firefighters arrived to find thick, black smoke billowing from the scene. Still, crews were able to gain the upper-hand within 30 minutes.

The damage, though, was done. Most of the building endured at least some damage, but the sanctuary was destroyed.

The Bethlehem City Fire Marshall determined the cause of the fire to be arson. It appears that an unknown person or persons entered the sanctuary area of the church and started the fire.

Officials say the majority of the damage appears to be due to smoke and soot.

"Maybe if we knew the person, do we know why? Could we find out why? Is that person troubled?" asks Grizelle Cruz, the pastors daughter in law.

"We've never had any problems with anybody around here," said the minister's daughter, Elizabeth Collazo.

The Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem was established approximately 50 years ago, but moved to the current location on Pembroke Road in 2000.

Church officials say they have approximately 150 members.

"The motivation for this crime is unclear, however, it appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is an ongoing danger to our community," said police in a news release.

Investigators say nothing valuable was taken before the fire was started.

"You know it makes us cry." said Cruz. "We were talking a little bit about homelessness before. This feels like homelessness, where do we go to worship? This is our house of worship." she adds.

The First Presbyterian Church on Center Street has invited members of the Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem church to their service at noon on Sunday.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsfirearson
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News