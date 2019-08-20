Fire at Bucks County apartment complex

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at a Bucks County apartment complex Tuesday morning.The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. at the Croftwood Apartments in the buildings located in the 400 block of East Street Road in Feasterville.Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters were on the roof looking for hot spots.Officials said the fire is at one alarm but it is proving difficult to put out.There are no reports of injuries at this time.