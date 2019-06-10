Fire breaks out at Bulk Chemical following hazmat situation

PERRY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are being called back to a chemical facility in Berks County for a reported fire after a hazmat incident.

WFMZ reports that the latest call at Bulk Chemical on Mohrsville Road in Perry Township was dispatched for a fire shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and has since gone to two alarms.

More than two dozen people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes Sunday night because of a hazmat situation at the Perry Township chemical facility.

Officials said a leak of nitric acid was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hazmat crews from Berks and surrounding counties responded and recovered about 2,000 gallons of the acid, according to officials on the scene.

According to reports, the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes around 7 a.m. Monday.

A cleanup team was still working to neutralize the area when the fire was reported.

At last check, emergency dispatchers said there were no reports of injuries.
