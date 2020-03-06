CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Friday morning.
It is happening along the 400 block of East Evesham Road.
Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m. to flames and smoke showing from a commercial building.
There's no word on any injuries or a cause at this time.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
