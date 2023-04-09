Flames damage 6 homes, displace 22 people on Easter Sunday

Flames charred a row of duplexes in Chester County Sunday morning just as many people were set to celebrate Easter.

One firefighter suffered injuries when he became trapped briefly.

PARKESBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Flames charred a row of duplexes in Chester County Sunday morning just as many people were set to celebrate Easter.

Action News was in Parkesburg Borough on the 100 block of Washington Street at North Church Street.

Fire officials say the fire started in the back of one of the duplexes and spread to two neighboring duplexes.

A 911 caller helped alert the residents to get to safety.

Seventy-five firefighters were needed to get the flames under control.

One firefighter suffered injuries when he was briefly trapped inside the home.

No other injuries are reported.

The Red Cross is helping 22 displaced residents at the Parkesburg Borough Hall.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.