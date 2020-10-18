Firefighter injured battling South Philadelphia row house fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a two-story row home in South Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. along the 2300 block of South Bucknell Street.

Firefighters said they were met with heavy flames coming from the first floor when they responded.

The fire quickly spread to the second floor. It also damaged neighboring homes before it was put out.

Action News has learned a woman and her two children lived on the second floor.

At this point, we do not know how many people were displaced by the fire.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition, with burns to his head and neck.
