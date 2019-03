UPPER PITTSGROVE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a large barn fire on Monday night in Salem County, New Jersey.It's happening along the unit block of Newkirk Station Road in Upper Pittsgrove.Action News is told firefighters were called to the scene just after 10 p.m.It's not clear if any animals were inside of the barn at the time of the fire or if there are any injuries.