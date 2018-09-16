Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A fire has ripped through an unoccupied house in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of Germantown Avenue and East Hermans Lane around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the first floor.

The fire was placed under control by 5:05 a.m.

Crews remain on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

