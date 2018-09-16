Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown

A fire has ripped through an unoccupied house in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of Germantown Avenue and East Hermans Lane around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the first floor.The fire was placed under control by 5:05 a.m.Crews remain on the scene.There are no reports of injuries.No word yet on what may have caused the fire.------