Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --A fire has ripped through an unoccupied house in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of Germantown Avenue and East Hermans Lane around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the first floor.
The fire was placed under control by 5:05 a.m.
Crews remain on the scene.
There are no reports of injuries.
No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
