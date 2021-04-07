Firefighters rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montgomery County: Officials

By
Firefighters work to rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montco

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were dispatched for a technical rescue involving a construction area in Lower Pottsgrove, Montgomery County.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 1:15 p.m., where officials say there was utility work going on in the area at the time.

At least one construction worker was rescued after a trench partially collapsed, authorities say.



The worker is conscious and will be transported for further evaluation.

There is no word on what may have caused this collapse at this time.
