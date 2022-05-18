GetMoPhit helps provides grief relief through fitness

PHILADELPHIA -- Most people know that fitness can help with many aspects of life, but many have probably never made the connection between fitness and grieving.Morgan Maria Burrell, 25, has started a platform to help women who have suffered a loss build themselves back up, both inside and out.Maria Burrell is a professional certified trainer at Germantown's WC Fitness, but her platform GetMoPhit is able to be done virtually.Although Morgan had been into fitness her whole life, it wasn't until she lost her mother to cancer that she developed the program targeting loss.She believes she is proof that fitness can help get you through grief, and she says the program is built around the fitness principals and practices that helped her.