Fleetwood, Berks County fire damages 4 homes, church

FLEETWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-alarm fire that damaged homes and spread to a church in Berks County Thursday night.The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Locust Street in Fleetwood.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof of one home and smoke pouring out of several others.Investigators said the fire spread to four buildings in all, including the Fleetwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church.A third alarm was struck for additional manpower.One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.The fire was brought under control around 3 a.m.Authorities are working to determine a cause.