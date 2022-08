The death is considered to be suspicious, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Monday afternoon.

The discovery was made on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.

Police have not said how the woman died.

No arrests have been made at this time.