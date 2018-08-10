2018 Best of Philly

This week on FYI Philly, it's Philadelphia Magazine's annual Best of Philly celebration and we're diving into the list. From food, booze and nightlife to fitness and fun plus shopping, culture and the many ways to self-care, it's time to make or update that bucket list!
Show Set at South Fellini: Best Philly Centric Tees
South Fellini | Facebook
1507 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Best of Philly Soiree
Every year, Philadelphia Magazine throws a big soiree to celebrate the best that Philly has to offer. This year, there were nearly 300 winners.
Philadelphia Magazine Best of Philly 2018
List of winners
Best of Philly Restaurants
Philadelphia has a booming restaurant scene with a number of James Beard Award-winning chefs and new restaurants popping up all over town. Here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's favorites for food lover's looking for a good meal.
Best New Restaurant
SURAYA | Facebook
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-302-1900
Best Power Lunch Spot
The Love Restaurant | Facebook
130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555
Best Farm to Table
Cadence | Instagram: @cadencerestaurant
161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Best Brunch in the Burbs
The Bercy | Facebook
7 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 1900
Restaurant You Wish You Could Live In
Tuna Bar | Facebook
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215- 238-8862
Best BYOB
Hearthside BYOB | Facebook | Instagram: @hearthsidebyob
801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, N.J. 08108
Best Modern Dumpling
Baology | Facebook
1829 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-999-2263
Best of Philly Dishes
Philadelphia has lots of great restaurants but sometimes you're looking for something specific: a cheesesteak, a burger, or fried chicken. Here are some individual dishes that earned the Best of Philly title.
Best Burger
Rex 1516 | Facebook
1516 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
267-319-1366
Best Charcuterie
Royal Boucherie
52 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-606-6313
Best Fried Chicken
Love & Honey | Facebook
1100 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Best Place to Score Cutlets just like Mom-Moms:
Cotoletto | Facebook
201 Jefferson Street, Belmont Hillss, PA 19004
610-660-5224
Best Meatballs
Mama's Meatballs | Facebook
2673 Haddonfield Road, Pennsauken, N.J. 08110
856-438-5674
Best BBQ
Mike's BBQ | Facebook
1703 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Best Falafel
Goldie | Facebook
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Best Octopus
Oloroso | Facebook
1121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-324-3014
Best of Philly: Breads and Pastries
Here's a look at Philly Mag's picks for Best bread and pastries.
Best Bakery
The Kettle Black: | Facebook
631 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Best English Muffin
Philly Bread
Best Croissant
Machine Shop Boulangerie | Facebook
901 S 9th St, Room 403 (Bok Building), Philadelphia, PA 19147
856-434-2352
Best Bread Basket
Noord | Facebook
1046 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Best of Philly: Bars, Booze and Nightlife
Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best in bars, booze and nightlife.
Best Brew Pub
Yards Brewing Company | Facebook
500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Best Cidery
Hale & True Cider Co. | Facebook
613 S 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Best Bar for Day Drinking
Harper's Garden | Facebook
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Best Club For People Who Hate Clubs
SPiN Philadelphia | Facebook
211 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-463-4850
Best Club for Absolute Silliness
Concourse Dance Bar | Facebook
1635 Market Street, Philadelphia PA, 19103
Best Drag Show
Bob & Barbara's | Facebook
1509 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-545-4511
Best of Philly Best Healthy Meal Delivery: Performance Meal Prep
Wanna know where local trainers and athletes go to stay healthy?
Performance Meal Prep | Facebook
267-290-4452
Best of Philly Fitness
Whether you're on a budget or pressed for time, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best fitness.
Best Ziplining
Treetop Quest Philly | Facebook
51 Chamounix Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
267-901-4145
Best Outdoor Workout
Art Museum Steps
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Best Midday Workout
X-Force Philadelphia | Facebook
The Graham Building
One Penn Square West, 30 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-372-9090
Best 2-in-1 Workout
BPM Fitness | Facebook
1808 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-515-3110
Best Budget Gym Chain
The Edge Fitness Clubs | Facebook
Multiple locations; Cherry Hill, Delran, Deptford, Washington Township and Northeast Philadelphia opening in summer.
Best of Philly Self Care
Philadelphia magazine wants its readers to know the best of the best when it comes to Self-Care. We've rounded up their top picks from best salon to best meditation studio.
Best New Salon in the City
Moxie Blue Salon
205 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Best Skin Care Destination
3000 BC Midtown | Instagram
834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA19107
Best Hangover Helper
City Hydration IV Therapy
1315 Walnut Street, Suite #1403, Philadelphia PA 19107
215-416-0109
Best Meditation Studio
Vitality Meditation | Facebook
1856 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125
Best of Philly DIY Night Out: Wax & Wine
Where you can craft your own candle and create your own signature scent. Oh and it's BYO.
Wax & Wine | Facebook
1034 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215- 309-3424
Best of Philly Shopping
The Best of Philly list wouldn't be complete without shopping. Get your bags ready. Here are Philly Mag's picks for shopping bliss.
Best Store You Could Spend All Day In
United by Blue | Facebook
205 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-457-3114
Best Showstopper Shoes
Blue Sole Shoes
1805 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-496-9244
Best Clothes for a Sweat Sesh
Sole Active
107 Kings Hwy East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-427-7840
Best Closet Staples
KIN Boutique
1014 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-309-3870
Best Women's Accessories
Kirna Zabete
915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA
610-581-7777
Best Place to Start the Most Hipster Habit Possible:
Philly Typewriter
1439 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
267-541-2100
Best of Philly Arts & Culture
Best Dance Company
Ballet X | Facebok
165 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-225-5389
Best Theater Subscription
The Wilma Theater | Facebook
265 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-546-7824
Best New Philly Tradition
Illuminated Fountain Performances at Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19248
610-388-1000
Best of Philly Best Workout Trend: Puppy Yoga
You may not get much of a workout but you'll help animals find homes and get lots of puppy snuggles.
Popping up at studios like
Open Box Athletics | Facebook
1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Amrita Yoga & Wellness | Facebook
1204 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-928-3176
Shelter Me
Mainline Animal Rescue has joined forces with the Pennsylvania SPCA and together, the groups hope to save even more lives.
Mainline Animal Rescue
1149 Pike Springs Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425
The Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
