6 Minute Meal & Deal: Louie Louie's mushroom gnocchi

Mushroom gnocchi from the executive chef of Louie Louie in University CityMushroom Gnocchi:1 teaspoon shallot, minced1 teaspoon garlic, mincedPinch thyme leaves1 cup roasted mushrooms1 cup blanched potato gnocchiChef Tip: You can buy the pasta blanched & ready to go at the grocery store1/2 cup chicken stock (*Optional)3 tablespoons unsalted butterSalt and pepper to taste.3 tablespoons mushroom pureeParsley & chives to tasteOn medium heat, sauté shallot, garlic, thyme and 1 tablespoon butted.Once butter begins to take on color, add gnocchi, allowing pasta to take on color as it cooks.Add mushrooms.Chef Tip: Cook on medium heat so you don't burn the shallots and garlic. If they start to get a little too brown, add chicken stock or water to stop the cooking process. The stock will also glaze the gnocchi.As stock or liquid reduces, add remaining butter, reducing until it glazes the gnocchi and mushrooms.Turn heat to high, to ensure dish is hot, and add parsley and chives.Spoon mushroom puree onto plate and top with desired amount of mushrooms and gnocchi.A complimentary Crme Brulee - Madagascar vanilla bean, fresh berries with the purchase of an entrée if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16, 2020Louie Louie3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104(267) 805-8585