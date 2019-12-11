6 Minute Meals: Louie Louie's Charred Spanish Octopus

Charred Spanish Octopus from Executive Chef Greg Maloney of Louie Louie in University CityCharred Spanish Octopus4 oz braised Spanish octopus (recipe below)Chef Tip: Most seafood counters will sell the octopus pre-cooked, which is a much easier option. The chef cooks it a few days ahead of time and uses it in a variety of recipes throughout the week.2 oz sliced Spanish chorizoChef Tip: Any spicy chorizo or salami would work well3 blanched fingerling potatoes, cut lengthwiseChef Tip: You can use leftover potatoes from any previous preparationSalsa VerdeBell pepper jamRoasted garlic aioliChef Tip: You can pick up all three condiments premade at the store. If you want to make your own, the chef's recipes are below.One shallot, mincedOne clove garlic, minced1 pat butter1 lemon wedgeGreens as optional garnishHeat your pan on medium heatChef Tip: The chef recommends using a cast iron pan but any sauté pan will doMelt butter and then add shallot and garlicChef Tip: The chef likes to add shallots and garlic to virtually anything he sautés but you can omit it if desired.Add chorizoChef Tip: The fat from the chorizo will render and infuse the dish so it's important it go in the pan firstAdd fingerling potatoes cut side down so they will brown and turn the heat up to highAdd octopus and saute until it takes on some colorChef Tip: If the garlic starts to get too dark, you can add a ladle full of vegetable stock, a little white wine or even water. That will stop the browning process and also steam the dish.When the octopus has taken on a little color, turn the heat to low and prepare the plateSpoon Salsa Verde onto plateArrange the potatoes in a row on the plate to create a foundation for the dishCreate a second layer with your chorizo and octopusAdd pepper jam and micro greens to the topChef Tip: Spread the pepper jam across the dish so you get a little bit in each bitePlace a few small dollops of aioli on plate.Chef Tip: Because the octopus is so lean, you need fat in the recipe for flavor.Finish with a squeeze of lemon, garnish with herbs and serveBraised octopus1-2 lbs of fresh spanish octopus, head removed1 whole lemon1 cup balsamic vinegar1 cup red wine (cheap box burgundy works best)1 qt water4 sprigs thyme2 cloves garlic4 tablespoons kosher saltPreheat oven to 200F degrees.In a Dutch oven on your stove top, bring balsamic vinegar, red wine, and water to a boilCut lemon in half, squeezing juice into boiling braising liquid before adding it into the potAdd remaining ingredientsCover with lid or aluminum foil, and place in 200F degree ovenBraise for 4 hours or until tenderRemove from oven, uncover, and let cool in the liquid until cool enough to handleCut octopus legs into 1.5 in chunks.Salsa Verde2 lbs tomatillos, gushers1 small Spanish onion, cleaned and quartered1 poblano pepper3 cloves fresh garlic3 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons fresh lime juice1/4 cup chopped cilantro2 teaspoons Tabasco2 teaspoons saltPreheat oven to 450FToss tomatillos, onion, and pablano pepper in olive oilPlace on baking sheet and roast in oven for 25 minutes or until vegetables take on dark caramel color.Once removed from oven, place poblano pepper in small bowl and cover with plasticThis will help steam the pepper and make it easier to remove the skinLet all veggies cool to room temperatureOnce cooled, remove stem, skin, and degrees from pepperPlace all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.Roasted garlic aioli1/2 cup garlic cloves2 cups canola oil2 egg yolks1/4 cup lemon juiceSaltPlace canola oil and garlic into small pot and cook on low to medium heat until garlic is dark caramel color and tender all the way throughLet cool to room temperatureStrain to separate garlic and oil, but reserving both.Place egg yolks, lemon and roasted garlic in a blender and puree on highOnce mixture is smooth, with the blur still on high, slowly add oil back into mixture until mixture is mayonnaise consistencyRefrigerate until usedPepper Jam2 large red bell peppers, seeded and diced2 large yellow bell peppers, seeded and diced1 jalapeno, seeded and diced1 medium shallot, dicedJuice of 2 lemons1 cup sugar1/4 cup champagne vinegarSweat all vegetables in large sauce pot on low heat until tenderAdd remaining ingredients and cook on low heat until mixture is the consistency of warm maple syrupRefrigerate before useA complimentary Crme Brulee - Madagascar vanilla bean, fresh berries with the purchase of an entrée if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12, 2019Louie Louie3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104(267) 805-8585