Food & Drink

Scientists crack avocado genetic code - could help fruit survive climate change

By ABC7.com staff
Scientists says they've mapped the DNA sequences of avocado - meaning future fruit can be modified to survive climate change.

Once scientists say they've cracked the genetic code of avocado, they can alter it. They would do that to help avocados survive higher temperatures and prolonged drought.

Of course, that would make them genetically-modified, which carries its own set of controversies.

Some environmental advocacy groups argue genetic alterations increase pesticide use.

You won't be able to find any genetically modified avocados in stores yet.

Once they've been designed, the trees themselves can take at least three years to mature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkguacamolednaavocadofruit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Surveillance video captures woman taking from tip jar at pizzeria
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Show More
Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Montgomery County preserves family farm near Blue Route
Princeton police investigate 2 possible child lurings
2 Philadelphia schools remain closed due to presence of asbestos
More TOP STORIES News