Avocados nearly double in price amid global shortage, increased demand

A shortage of avocados has sent prices soaring.
Wholesale prices of avocados are more than double what they were just a year ago.
Most of the extra cost is being passed onto consumers, with retail prices almost doubling.
Growing global demand and a natural seasonal dip in production are driving the shortage.
But hang in there avocado lovers, prices are forecast to come down in about a month, when production in Mexico ramps back up.
