Avocados nearly double in price amid global shortage, increased demand

A shortage of avocados has sent prices soaring.

Wholesale prices of avocados are more than double what they were just a year ago.

Most of the extra cost is being passed onto consumers, with retail prices almost doubling.

Growing global demand and a natural seasonal dip in production are driving the shortage.

But hang in there avocado lovers, prices are forecast to come down in about a month, when production in Mexico ramps back up.
