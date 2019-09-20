Candy store rolls out new Kale flavored candy canes

Archie McPhee has rolled out a new candy cane flavor that is here to ruin Christmas.The candy store posted a kale flavored candy cane to its website with the description, " All your Christmas dreams have come true! Kale Candy Canes are here! No more pesky holiday flavors to worry about, just the bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable. Talk about a superfood, kale is not only very nutritious but also incredibly delicious."The set of six Kale Candy Canes gives you the flavor of kale with none of the dietary benefits.The website also features pizza, ham, clam, mac and cheese and pickle flavored candy canes.