Food & Drink

Candy store rolls out new Kale flavored candy canes

Archie McPhee has rolled out a new candy cane flavor that is here to ruin Christmas.

The candy store posted a kale flavored candy cane to its website with the description, " All your Christmas dreams have come true! Kale Candy Canes are here! No more pesky holiday flavors to worry about, just the bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable. Talk about a superfood, kale is not only very nutritious but also incredibly delicious."

The set of six Kale Candy Canes gives you the flavor of kale with none of the dietary benefits.

The website also features pizza, ham, clam, mac and cheese and pickle flavored candy canes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $35K for missing N.J. girl
Global Climate Strike: Protesters march through Philadelphia streets
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
First case of EEE found in Atlantic County, N.J. resident
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Drexel, Tower win bid to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Show More
Shots fired near Chester school hours after 2 students were fired on
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on Kelly Drive
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
More TOP STORIES News