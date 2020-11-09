product recalls

Tanimura and Antle recalls romaine lettuce bags after FDA E. coli warning

Produce grower Tanimura and Antle agreed to a voluntary recall for romaine lettuce after the FDA issued an E. coli warning Saturday.

The FDA warned consumers regarding packaged single heads of romaine lettuce, saying consumers should not eat the product.

The company says the packages were distributed to 19 states and Puerto Rico.

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.


The recall involves packages with with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.

No other products or pack dates are being recalled.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

The recall based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program.

A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to the following states: AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL.

The potentially affected product was shipped in cases packed in either 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case.

Retailers and distributors can identify the potentially affected products through the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker attached to exterior of the case. The PTI codes are 571280289SRS1 and 571280290SRS1.

Consumers with questions or concerns may call the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline at 877-827-7388, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. 5 p.m.
