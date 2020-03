Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options

Area restaurants and bars have been forced to eliminate eat-in dining but can keep business open by offering online ordering, curbside delivery services and door-to-door delivery options.Here's what companies are doing in our area.Chipotle is offeringthrough the end of March for orders of $10-$200. chipotle.com/freedelivery Corner Bakery is offering to-go ordering online Now through April 26, KFC is offeringto enjoy their fried chicken from home.Panera Bread offers online ordering , pick-up, drive-thru and delivery. Pizza Hut is offering aoption by request. Customers can put their delivery requests in the special instructions box when ordering. Texas Roadhouse is offering curbside to-go. The Westmont Diner is offering take-out and delivery at 50% off the entire menu. Call to place your order at 856 854 7220 and you will receive a table number where your order will wait for you to pick-up. They also have a new grocery corner.